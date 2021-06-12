The past and the future: Bronny mirrors LeBron's feat from decades ago

A TALE of two generations.

In the early 2000s, a young LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, thanks to a monumental high school career.

The magazine described him as ‘The Chosen One’ and stated that, ideally, he "would be an NBA lottery pick right now."

At the time, James was a player for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown in Akron, Ohio. He was 17.

The following year, he made good on Sports Illustrated's words when he was selected by Cleveland as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

For a good 18 seasons, LeBron topped the charts and recorded a few historic statistics in the league. Without a doubt, he has even become a global basketball icon.

But it looks like his son, LeBron James Jr., or Bronny for short, is set to do him one better — at least in the Sports Illustrated cover appearance department. At 16 years old, a year younger than his dad was, Bronny has become part of the newest cover of the prestigious and long-running sports magazine.

While he also played high school basketball, Bronny landed his face there for being a gamer and an integral part of FaZe Clan, alongside quarterback Kyler Murray, as well as esports athletes Nickmercs, Swagg, Rug, and Temperrr.

FaZe Clan is professional esports and entertainment organization in the States that is founded in 2010, and first gained popularity in the video game Call of Duty.

Bronny became a member of the crew last summer.

The clan operates, according to SI, through a give-and-take process. Being part of FaZe can lend street cred to the gaming career of a traditional sports athlete, while, in turn, the organization gets to open more doors for FaZe to break into the mainstream.

With the esports industry booming over the pandemic, more and more people, including athletes, have embraced being gamers.

NBA stars like Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, Meyers Leonard, and Josh Hart are some of the biggest names who are both adept at goops and adept at controllers.

While sports and esports are still, as of the present, worlds apart, even LeBron acknowledged that the latter is the future.

“Keep [l]eading your generation to new heights Young King,” he said on Instagram, tagging Bronny.