Bron and Bronny star in ‘God of War’ comedy ad

WITH GOD of War: Ragnarök releasing in just a week, PlayStation has rolled out a different kind of promotional trailer for the upcoming PS4/PS5 game.

Playing on the father-and-son dynamic that’s been a theme of the game since its 2018 incarnation, this new strange new video stars Ben Stiller in full Kratos costume (with beard!), playing family therapist to John Travolta and LeBron James.

Their kids are all with them, too, including 18-year-old Bronny James, who, at one point, says, “Can’t believe I missed practice for this.”

WATCH: LeBron, Ben Stiller, John Travolta God of War ad

On a more serious note, the developers also released a more in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Norse beings and landscapes you'll be encountering in your second go-round in Kratos' Viking-themed journey.

God of War: Ragnarök drops on November 9.

