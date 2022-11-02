Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Bron and Bronny star in ‘God of War’ comedy ad

    by Lio Mangubat
    15 hours ago
    PHOTO: PlayStation/YouTube

    WITH GOD of War: Ragnarök releasing in just a week, PlayStation has rolled out a different kind of promotional trailer for the upcoming PS4/PS5 game.

    Playing on the father-and-son dynamic that’s been a theme of the game since its 2018 incarnation, this new strange new video stars Ben Stiller in full Kratos costume (with beard!), playing family therapist to John Travolta and LeBron James.

    Their kids are all with them, too, including 18-year-old Bronny James, who, at one point, says, “Can’t believe I missed practice for this.”

    WATCH: LeBron, Ben Stiller, John Travolta God of War ad

    On a more serious note, the developers also released a more in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Norse beings and landscapes you'll be encountering in your second go-round in Kratos' Viking-themed journey.

    God of War: Ragnarök drops on November 9.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
