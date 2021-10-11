League will investigate Nexplay-Omega faceoff

FROM THE massive blunders, the lopsided scoreline, to the questionable plays, controversy accompanied the final regular season match between Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports.

The MPL-PH Operating Committee released an official statement on the series hours after the match, announcing that it will conduct an investigation to secure the league’s credibility.

“We are aware of the controversial behavior during the match of Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports in Week 7. Please be assured that the MPL-PH Operating Committee will investigate and take necessary actions per our rule book and guidelines," said the statement.



In addition, the statement emphasized that the league places high importance on players' professionalism.

“Professionalism and competitive integrity are highly important and are core values of MPL-PH, and those who do not take these values seriously will be punished accordingly,” it said.

Once the investigations are done, the league will reveal their conclusions. The announcement mentioned their willingness to acknowledge the community’s thoughts about the situation.

“We will release more information once our investigations have concluded," said the MPL-PH. "Once again, we expect all players to follow a strict code of conduct. We will work and listen to the feedback of our fans to build a more professional tournament for all.”

Both Omega and Nexplay have booked their slots in the playoffs, with Omega battling ECHO PH in the first round while Nexplay will contend against RSG PH. Both matches are a best-of-five affair.

