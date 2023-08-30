League of Legends unveils Php1 million prize pool tournament in the PH

SUMMONERS! IT IS FINALLY YOUR time to shine!

With Riot Games officially taking over the rights of League of Legends away from Garena, comes a new dawn for LoL fans from the Philippines.

It seems the developers are planning something big in the Philippines with the announcement of an esports tournament.

League of Legends presents the Empyrean Cup, where the very best of the Philippines can collide to prove their prowess in Summoner's Rift. To add to the prestige is the prize pool amounting to Php1 million.

More tournaments incoming

With the Empyrean Cup being announced, Riot Games PH's Country General Manager, Joel Guzman, expressed the reason for the company's venture into the Philippines.

"Well Riot's mission is to be the most player focus game company in the world, providing players with the best possible gaming experience, with the same in-game events, and content that people from around the world can enjoy," started Guzman

"The Philippines is a very important market to us...and after we took back the publishing rights for League in Southeast Asia just this year, the timing felt right to welcome our players back home to Riot servers," he continued.

As Guzman further discussed about Empyrean Cup, he revealed that Riot Games is currently making plans to further enhance the Philippine League of Legends esports ecosystem.

"So we really want to build an ecosystem that can help players unleash their potential in the global pro scene and the Empyrean Cup will be the first of many tournaments that our players can expect because we wanted to really re-ignite the competitive esports here in the Philippines so we are fine tuning plans for a bigger esports ecosystem."

And this could mean that Filipinos can return and once again compete in the World stage. The Philippines last competed in League of Legends: World Championship back in 2013 when Mineski carried the banner. The team finished last in that event.

"So stay tuned for that, which includes a direct path for players to compete...at least have a chance to compete in the world stage," he reflected.