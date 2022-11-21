Laus Group Eagles emerges as Asia-Pacific NBA 2K League champs

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Philippines’ Team LG Eagles (LGE) emerged as champions in the NBA 2K League APAC Invitational, besting 20 other teams from Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia.

Their November 18 victory earns for LGE a coveted spot in the NBA 2K League in the United States, as it makes the team eligible in one of the world’s most prestigious esports competitions.

Laus Group Eagles defeats Team Swep of Australia

Team LGE beat the Team Swep of Australia, 53-25 in the last game of best of five series that was played on November 18-19, 2022. Aside from the eligibility to the US edition of the league, the team was also awarded $2,500 prize money.

Paul A. Laus, Team LGE President, expressed elation on the victory, citing its significance in Philippines’ e-sports achievements and even in providing livelihood to virtual athletes.

“This championship is more than just winning. It is about giving pride to the country while at the same time discovering new athletes who can excel and also earn a living from playing the game they love, “ he said.

Team LGE is composed of point guard Aljon "Shintarou" Cruzin, shooting guard Isaiah Vincent "Ice" Alindada, shooting forward Domo "Domo" Peñaflorida, power forward Arnie "Elchapo" Sison (LGE_Elchapo), and center Paolo "Papa" Madronio (LGE_Papa). They were coached by Al Timajo.

Cruzin is a 2K League veteran with multiple championships while Alindada has jus

been included by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in the official line-up of Team

Philippines that will participate in the E-Fiba-sanctioned NBA 2K tournament on

December 10 to 11, 2022.

Shintarou is regarded as one of the best point guards in the Asia Pacific region. In the eight games for this tournament, he averaged 30.6 points and 29 assists per game as he led execution of Team LGE’s dominant offense. As a point guard that played for Team E-Gilas, he competed in FIBA Esports in 2020 and 2021. He has won 17 championships in various NBA 2K leagues, including the 2K Veterans League since 2017.

Team Manager Ian Serranilla said the victory in the Asia Pacific circuit is a manifestation of hard work and commitment of the team to the electronic sport. Team LGE is the only Philippine team that has won championships in both 5V5 and 3V3 leagues of the NBA 2K tournament of the APAC.