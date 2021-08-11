At SEA qualifiers, last chance for PH squads to punch tickets for Valorant Masters Berlin

THREE Pinoy squads are set to join the Valorant Champions Tour South East Asia Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs starting tomorrow, August 12,

The trio will be fighting for a chance to represent the region in the last Masters tournament set in Berlin.

The three teams — Bren Esports, Galaxy Racers, and Oasis Gaming — face the top three squads from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, as well as the top two squads from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. On the line? Two spots for the upcoming second Masters' tournaments.

Valorant Masters Berlin will be the last Masters tournament before Valorant’s inaugural World Championship (Valorant Champions) in November.

The Pinoy squads in the Valorant SEA Challengers Playoffs

Bren Esports were the first to book their spot to SEA Challenger Stage 3 after handily winning Week 1 of the PH Challengers and beating Galaxy Racer 3-1 in the finals.

Galaxy Racers avenged their disappointment one week later, becoming the second team to earn a spot, winning Week 2 with a 3-1 win against SV Empire in the finals.

Oasis Gaming punched their SEA Challengers tickets inWeek 3 with an impressive run towards the finals, capping the PH Challengers stage 3 with a 3-1 win over SunSparks.

Also at stake in the last SEA Challenger are SEA Circuit Points. Only the two teams with the most points will be directly invited to Valorant Champions. The third and fourth-seeded teams still have a chance in the Asia Last Chance Qualifiers, but need to pass through Japan and Korea’s third and fourth-seeded teams as well as South Asia’s top-seeded team.

As of writing, Thailand’s X10 stands atop the SEA leaderboard with 285 points while fellow Thai team FullSense is in second with 90 points. Third and fourth places are currently occupied by Indonesia’s Boom Esports and Team SMG with 75 and 70 points respectively.

Bren Esports is at fifth with 60 points, and can shoot up the leaderboard with an impressive finish in the Playoffs. Galaxy Racer is at eighth with 30 points, while Oasis is at joint 12th with 10 points after their Week 3 win.

The Pinoys need to produce a massive performance to earn a spot in Masters Berlin and extra Circuit Points.

