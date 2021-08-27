‘Lakad Matatag!’: Filipino Dota 2 shoutcasting legend Dunoo passes away

IT’S A SAD day for Filipino esports fans as one of the pioneers of Filipino shoutcasting, Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan, recently passed away.

Amid reports circulating on social media, esports talents and other personalities have expressed their condolences. “Kuya D” is currently trending on Philippine Twitter.

Notable Filipino streamer and content creator, Gian Lois “Gloco” Concepcion, expressed his thoughts about the loss on Twitter.

“Lakad Matatag Kuya D… A super huge loss to the world... My condolences to all his friends and supporters who's also been through a lot. I can't imagine how devastated you guys are with all this…” Gloco wrote.

He added: “Nakaka inis sa totoo lang. This fukin virus... everything about it…”

Kuya D’s partner in crime, Marlon “Lon” Marcelo, wrote: “what a sad day #fuckcovid #themostexplosivenomore #restinpeace”

Even Wykrhm Reddy, respected Dota 2 content creator and observer, praised his passion for the local scene.

“Extremely sad to hear the passing of Aldrin Paulo 'Dunoo' Pangan. I don't understand Tagalog but his passion for PH Dota and the PH teams was unrivaled. Filled me with hype any time I listened to his snippets. My condolences to his friends and family in this difficult time,” Reddy wrote on Facebook.

Aside from condolences from individual talents in the scene, esports organizations like Tier One Entertainment and TNC have also shared their condolences on their respective social media pages.

Dunoo and his catchphrases will be forever immortal

Kuya D’s legacy will always be remembered for a shoutcasting style that brought local esports to the global scene, culminating in his signature catchphrase, “Normalin! Normalin!” Together with “Lon” Marcelo, they became a hit sensation in Dota 2’s The International 2018.

Their iconic “Lakad matataaaaag! Normalin! Normalin!” phrase was constantly spammed by professional players in the game’s chatwheel system.

Even Dota 2 powerhouse OG made this chatwheel into their battlecry in TI8, using it over 2,000 times. In the end they were able to produce one of the most miraculous runs in TI history.

