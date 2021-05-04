La Salle trounces Ateneo in 'Valorant' AcadArena title defense

DE LA SALLE's Viridis Arcus successfully defended their AcadArena University Alliance Cup Valorant title as they swept the Ateneo LG Esports (3-0) in the grand finals.

It was a close opener with both teams going 6-6 in the first half on Ascent, but a pistol round win easily handed LG Esports three extra rounds 10-6 in the second half.

A crucial delayed A-side take and a Xavier “xavi8k” Juan 4-frag, however, gave the Viridis Arcus their 7th round and the momentum to come back to 9-10.

While a great B-site take in the 22nd round gave La Salle the tie 11-11. La Salle would take a 12-11 advantage made sweeter with Ateneo’s economy in shambles for the last round. But a great B-site defense force the game to overtime 12-12.

Overtime was the same back and forth affair, with DLSU grabbing a crucial 14-13 lead off of a great A site defense.

It was xavi8k who tipped the scales for La Salle as he grabbed 3 frags in the final round to give the opening map to the Archers. He would end the game with 46 kills and 9 assists.

Bind was much more convincing for Viridis Arcus, as they take their map pick 13-10 off an impressive 8-4 first half.

With momentum on their side, Viridis Arcus would dominate their Katipunan rivals 13-3 in Ice Box to take the tournament.

Xavi8k was named the finals MVP top, fragging in all three maps to earn a final KDA of 88/45/23.

