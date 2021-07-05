L3Bron lashes out at unnamed MPL team for unprofessional behavior

FORMER professional Mobile Legends player Raven “L3bron” Alonzo publicly criticized an MPL manager for his unprofessional behavior via Facebook.

The Rumble Royale talent chose to keep the manager’s identity to himself.

Still, L3bron was clearly very angry, typing out a rare rant on his Facebook page, which has more than 2 million followers.

“OHOHOY KABATANG SINO ITONG ISANG MANAGER NG MPL TEAM NA KINUKUHA SI L3BRON PARA SUMIKAT DAW YUNG TEAM NILA, NGUNIT SIMULA PALANG AY BASTOS NA ITO KAUSAP?” began the post.

From the beginning, L3bron noticed that something shady was going on. Prior to their meeting, he said that there was an agreement that all parties must have their cameras open, yet it was only L3bron who had his video on.

“Ang sabi niyo sakin mag meeting tyo, pagusapan ung magiging arrangement and pwede ka mag negotiate, simula palang disrespectful pa nga kasi sabi niyo VIDEOCALL para magkita tayong lahat pero ako lang ung naka ON CAM,” the post continued.

But the ultimate slap in his face, according to L3bron, was when, apparently, a third party from outside the Philippines butted in at the start of the meeting. “Umpisa palang ng meeting kasama yung tiga ibang bansa na manager, sabi pa ‘IF HE CAN'T DECIDE NOW, DROP HIM[,]’” narrated the former Aether Main player.

He added: “[G]anun ba magmeeting mga yan? Professional ba yan?”

Who is L3bron referring to in his post?

While he neither named the manager or organization he was talking to, he did accuse the organization of power tripping. His statement revealed that the organization had a negative reputation when it comes to negotiations.

“Kinakaya kaya nyo mga bata, aabusuhin niyo lng dyan,” he said. ”Nakakahiya kayo sa Esports.”

He closed his Facebook post by encouraging esports teams in the Philippines to be professional with their dealings, as any negative behavior could affect someone’s mental health.

