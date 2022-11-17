T1 disbands entire Dota 2 roster

T1, ONE OF the most promising Dota 2 teams in the scene, has officially disbanded, the org announced on its social media pages.

The team once had two TI legends in Anathan "Ana" Pham and Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, as well as the most renowned Filipino Dota 2 player in Carlo "Kuku" Palad.

Combined that with two promising SEA prospects in Kenny "Xepher" Deo and Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon, and the team could've made headlines coming to TI11.

Sadly, the Last Chance Qualifiers outcome proved that talent alone doesn't win games, as the team got walloped by both Team Secret and Vici Gaming.

Why did T1 fail to reach TI11?

With the talent pool they assembled, T1 was considered to be one of the favorites to proceed to the main stage of The International 2022.

Unfortunately, both Talon and Polaris Esports dealth them a heavy blow in the Southeast Asia Qualifiers, and Vici Gaming ousted them in their final attempts to reach the main stage.

This caused the community to point fingers, with Kuku under fire for his disappointing performance.

However, Topson revealed some insights with his T1 experience via SecretLab's Monkey Business podcast.

"It was a different experience, I feel like it's a very different environment than with OG. It like there was no strong leadership like what I'm used to like with Johann (N0tail) and Ceb."

He added: "I don't think that this is the right direction where we're going with the team and...so it's definitely a bit of a shock while joining. Like I was expecting more of a stronger voice or structure."

Despite the team's flaws, however, he still appreciated being a part of the team.

"It was a lot of fun still, playing with Ana, Kuku, Whitemon, and Xepher. They're all really fun to hang out with."