    Kuku and Karl 'YOLO' their way home, but other Pinoy Dota 2 pros remain stranded

    by Carlos Pineda
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Kuku Palad, KARL/Facebook

    PAO “KilltheMage” Bago’s tweets from the previous day showed some glimpses of hope as the Filipino Dota 2 TI hopefuls who were stranded in Romania were finally given a green light to travel back home.

    In fact, Fnatic’s Team Director, Eric “ReiNNNN” Khor, even confirmed these positive signs with his recent tweet.

    "Update: @keyemjey [Karl "Karl" Matthew Baldovino] and @kukudota [Carlo “Kuku” Palad]
    made YOLO attempts and made it back without getting stopped," ReiNNNN wrote. He did not elaborate on what he meant by 'YOLO.'

    Pinoy Dota 2 TI10 pros still stranded

    However, the rest of the tweet likewise revealed that more complications occurred. Three members from Fnatic’s TI10 roster, which included KilltheMage, Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, and Djardel Jicko “DJ” Mampusti, as well as Evil Geniuses midlaner, Abed “Abed” Azel Yusop, were prevented from boarding their planes.

      This has forced Khor to once again reach out to the IATF and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

      These issues were caused by the continued rise of COVID cases in Romania, forcing the Philippine Government to tag the country under the redzone last October 16, 2021. The rising number of incidents even forced the tournament organizers to refund all ticket sales.

      PHOTO: Kuku Palad, KARL/Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
