KPOP group ITZY becomes Mobile Legends' global ambassador

IT LOOKS LIKE THE KPOP scene has invaded the Land of Dawn as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has recently announced that the South Korean girl group known as ITZY will serve as the game's global ambassador.

With their role as ambassadors for the game, fans can enjoy events and earn rewards, en route to become superstars. The rewards are still unknown, though it could be speculated that a new set of character skins might be featured.

Will this mean that a music video centered on Mobile Legends is on the works? Will the group perform in the MSC or better yet the M5 World Championship? Let's wait and see.

Itzy made their debut back in 2019 with the release of It'z Different. As the years went by, the group became a success, garnering accolades from the Golden Disc Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Seoul Music Awards.

They were even advertised Pokemon games, specifically Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Unite.

Members of the group consists of Yeji (예지), Lia (리?•?), Ryujin (류진), Chaeryeong (채령), and Yuna (유나).