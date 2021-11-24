TNC rebuilding continues as Kousei departs team

TNC's total rebuilding project carries on with the latest departure from their MPL-PH squad. Known for his calculated outplays, Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo has officially departed the team.

The announcements was made on TNC's official Facebook page.

Prior to their gold laner's release, TNC's roster revamp included the exile of Work Auster Force standouts, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon, Patrick "P-GOD" Grecia, and their head coach John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz.

In addition, MPL veterans, Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo and Douglas Joseph "ImbaDeejay" Astibe II, as well as rookie Landher "Der" San Gabriel, were also ousted from the squad.

Only two members from the Season 8 squad remain: Shemaiah Daniel "Chuuuu" Chu and Ben Seloe Dizon "Benthings" Maglaque.

Career retrospective of Kousei

Though Kousei isn't the most recognizable member compared to his peers, he certainly held his ground as a solid gold lane player. He had his own moments in the spotlight, most notably in Season 7 where his Esmeralda and Alice took centerstage, and his performances against Nexplay became a career spotlight as his Esmeralda dominated the matchup.

His underrated performances managed to secure Work Auster Force a respectable 5th-6th place finish in Season 7.

He also delivered some solid performances in Season 8, taking home MVP honors in a match against RSG PH. However, his efforts were in vain as TNC failed to gain any momentum in their overall campaign.

