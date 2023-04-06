Pinoy Dota 2 legend Kim0 fires back at Blacklist's Kuku

FORMER DOTA 2 player and current Execration staff member, Kimuel "Kim0" Rodis published an analytical video detailing why Blacklist Rivalry's Nature's Prophet has not been effective for the Codebreakers.

Upon checking on the Dotabuff.com stats on the video, Blacklist Rivalry only had a 25% win rate on the Nature's Prophet, an alarming sign for the Codebreakers.

Eventually Carlo "Kuku" Palad, the Blacklist offlaner and the primary Nature's Prophet player for the team, published a video which seemed as if he threw shots on Kim0's career.

"Watcher ka lang e! Kukuha ka ng mga anggulo-anggulo no? Kase kung totoo kang magaling, dapat makakalaro ka pa rin! BOOM! Doon pa lang talo na e!" said Kuku on the video.

He added: "Alam mo yung point niya? Pointless! BOOM!"

As he went on Kuku said: "Hindi kase siya coach namin, bakit di siya mag-focus doon? E kung ang goal niya is magpasikat, ok lang naman!"

How did Kim0 respond to this? The former Execration player then published another video, entitled "Trinashtalk ko daw si KUKU?" revealing his thoughts.

Kim0 lambasts Kuku

Given Kuku's video, Kim0 realized that the Blacklist offlaner may have been offended with his analysis as he said: "Mukhang na-take niya yung videos natin as trashtalk no?"

Then when talking about the criticisms on his content, the latter sarcastically said: "Sige erp! Tulungan kita, mag-trending tayo parehas!"

Kim0 went on with his tirade, mentioning that watching and analyzing games are part of his job.

"Yung s*p*t na NP? Dili na lang ako mag-talk ha! Pasensya na at watcher lang ako at kumukuha ng mga anggulo-anggulo na yan ha! No choice ako since yung trabaho ko ngayon as a coach/analyst."

He clarified: "Tingin ko din naman maayos yung mga words na ginamit ko doon sa vid na in-upload ko, sorry kung sa tingin mo tina-trashtalk kita doon sa vids ah! Malinis yung intensyon ko, sinasabi ko lang naman yung nakikita ko and point-of-view ko yun. BOOM!"

As he went on ranting, he did admit that he is already past his prime as he struggles to play Dota for prolonged periods while also throwing shade on Kuku for his previous antics.

Then as the video ended, he revealed a private conversation he had with Tryke Gutierrez.

A misunderstanding?

In response, Kuku decided to publish a reaction video based on Kim0's video.

His initial thoughts saw him clarify why he thought Kim0's initial video was 'pointless.'

"Meron siyang point talaga. Talagang yung timing siguro, talo na kami tapos wala na kaming major slot after noon so pointless talaga...Pointless nga kase wala na! Hindi nga kami makapasok ng major e!"

"Siguro hindi siya trashtalk, siguro yung timing."

However there were hints where he aggressively talked about Kim0, like for instance his YouTube channel.

"Ano gusto mo i-take namin doon? Hindi lang ako, diba? Kase da-f*ck! Gawa ka video tapos...ayun pasikat lang talaga siya si idol e no? Kase tingnan niyo, YouTube niya, hindi naman siya gumagawa ng content e. First upload niya kami! Bakit hindi mo gawin yung Geek Fam?...Ang kulit din ni idol e!" said Kuku.

While it may seem that Kuku would go on the offensive, he slowly calmed down and explained that everything was just a misunderstanding.

"Ok ok, e di nagkaka-understand tayo, Misunderstand[ing] pala lahat!"