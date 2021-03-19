KielVJ will play in MPL-PH opener vs Omega, confirms Execration

HOURS after he suffered from a freak accident, Mobile Legends squad Execration has confirmed that KielVJ will be playing in their opener in the MPL-PH.

"After a series of test[s], he was medically cleared by his treating physician. We would like to thank you for your well wishes and your utmost support," said the team in a statement released today.

Continue reading below ↓

"And yes, he will be playing today for our first match of MPL Season 7," it added.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Execration will face Omega Esports in the first match of the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines' seventh season. The match will commence at 4 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last night, KielVJ was brought to the hospital by family when a double deck bed collapsed on him.