What accident? KielVJ is back-to-back MVP in Execration sweep for MPL-PH opener

Execration kicked off the first match of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines Season 7 regular season with a dominating victory over Omega Esports, 2-0, Friday afternoon.

The series opener was particularly significant for Execration.

It was a showcase of their new roster featuring league rookie Kelra and the two-time MPL-PH champions Renzio and KielVJ.

The best-of-three bout also cleared the doubts regarding their newly-picked up Jungler’s availability after being involved in an unfortunate accident last night.





As soon as KielVJ set foot once again in the Land of Dawn, it became clear that if there’s anything anyone should be worried about, it might as well be the fate of last season’s runners-up.

The first game saw the squad clad in black and blue enduring OMG’s early game onslaught, which was made possible by a four-Mage draft. EXE trailed in terms of kills and gold until KieLVJ’s Claude helped his team claim a four-for-one trade in the 10-minute mark to secure the first Lord.

Though OMG managed to stall a bit longer, an attempt to contest the second Lord served as the last straw to their fall. The final skirmish saw KielVJ claiming a slick Double Kill as EXE wiped out the blue side.

With no one left to defend their exposed tower, The King jumped straight into the enemy base to put the first game in the bag.

As they tried to even the series out, OMG went back in time by drafting the tanky Uranus for their mid laner, KurtTzy. They were able to exhibit the same early game aggression, claiming both the first blood and the first Turtle. Come the 12-minute mark, however, EXE’s late game-oriented playstyle, now amplified by the firepower of their new roster, proved to be too much for the red side to handle.





One wipe out in a skirmish on the middle lane was all it took for EXE to climb back from a significant gold deficit. KielVJ’s Ling and Kelra’s Alice almost ended the series sooner than it should have, if not for the on-time respawn from OMG’s side that delayed the inevitable.

True enough, two minutes after, another four-for-two exhange that ended in EXE’s favor slammed the nail in OMG’s coffin.

KielVJ was crowned as the MVP in both of EXE’s victories. He finished the first game as Claude with five kills, five assists, and two deaths. The second game, as Ling, on the other hand, ended with a flawless 6/0/7 kill-death-assist scoreline.

Execration will try and keep hands hot as they continue their regular season campaign next week, March 26, versus Blacklist International at 4:00 p.m.