Kielvj congratulates RSG after back-to-back Pinoy championships at MSC

IN THE END, it was a Filipino team that once again lifted up the MSC trophy.

And while the defending champions Smart Omega (who won the regional trophy last year under the Execration banner) was unable to secure the back-to-back win, fellow Pinoy squad RSG PH took up their countrymen’s cudgels and swept RRQ Hoshi, 4-0, in a powerhouse finals at Kuala Lumpur.

Shortly after their win, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez offered his congratulations to the team in a tweet.

“Congrats RSG PH BACK TO BACK MSC PH!!!” said the Omega Esports jungler.

Kielvj was part of the Execration squad that triumphed over Blacklist International in the PH-versus-PH MSC finals showdown last year, but stayed in the reserves during Season 9.

He was also not part of the lineup that Omega Esports dispatched to Kuala Lumpur, which consisted of Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Renz “Renzio” Cadua, Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui, and Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso.

Omega Esports, who finished MSC at a hard-fought second place, referred to last night’s lower bracket battle in their official social media pages.

Baloy, Mico also congratulate RSG PH

Onic PH’s Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy also praised RSG PH’s midlaner Arvie “Aqua” Antonio.

“Lupet mo aqua,” said the Onic PH team captain.

Bren Esports’ manager Adi Padilla also took a broadside at the “pause meta” insult that was also thrown RSG PH and Omega’s way throughout their MSC campaign.

Baloy's teammate Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong took a similar tack in this tweet.

