NBA superstar Kevin Durant takes his talents to Call of Duty: Mobile

NBA SUPERSTAR Kevin Durant has had many career paths from his humble beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to his villainous stint with the star-studded and championship-laden Golden State Warriors.
Afterwards, Durant ended up playing the role of a mercenary, switching to potential title contenders like the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. While father time is slowly catching up to him, he still manages to be a threat given his seven-foot frame and all-around versatility.
Speaking about his mercenary role, Durant once again plays this role outside the basketball court as he has now been introduced in Call of Duty: Mobile as a playable operator.
In the trailer Durant can be seen tossing grenades like a basketball, while flexing his gun which showcases a flaming ball. Call of Duty surely nailed the basketball touch given that fiery balls do symbolize a player's heated momentum from draining clutch shots.
Even Durant's signatures have been included, most specifically his jersey number 35.
While diehard fans would surely love to deploy him in the battlefield, the game revealed that his operator is only available for a limited-time so be sure to get him.
And hopefully, his appearance could serve as a good luck charm for him to finally get a championship beyond his years playing with the Warriors' Super Team.