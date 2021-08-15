Kelra under fire for alleged homophobic slurs

LAUDED for his efforts in helping Execration clinch the MSC regional cup, Duane “Kelra” Pillas is currently facing the wrath of many in the Mobile Legends community for controversial remarks that have reportedly surfaced on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by user @secsipa, the Smart Omega upstart was allegedly heard saying that “Wise and V33nus bl***j*b each other.”

He carried on by saying “goblok,” which is an Indonesian term for “stupid.”

The video can no longer be found on TikTok. However, it has been circulating on Twitter, with Indonesian Mobile Legends sensation Calvin “Vyn” also reportedly involved.

With Blacklist International Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna an openly proud member of the LGBTQ+ community (who, in the last MPL-PH season, had already stood up against homophobic slurs), many have criticized the video.

As of posting, “Kelra” is now trending on Philippine Twitter.

“This is a lot of hard work ha,” remarked public relations professional and photographer Tammy David on Twitter. “I remember listing all the problematic words for a team during sensitivity training. Some were surprised even ‘mongoloid’ or ‘abnormal’ and even ‘instik’ are problematic. We had to explain why. All of us can contribute to do better.”

This tweet was in response to Theo “Uomi” Ignacio, an MPL-PH shoutcaster who said, “Kelra said something wrong and out of line. He has to learn better and apologize. Bullying the kid won't help the cause. Part of educating people is giving the space to learn.”

Uomi added: “I really do wish because of this incident, all MPL organizations invest into sensitivity training and gender classes for their players. We need to learn so much more. A small investment from these orgs will go a long way into making our esports community inclusive and better!”

While not directly mentioning Kelra by name or alluding to the issue, MPL shoutcaster Dan “Leo” Cubangay also commented on the importance of being better people while casting.

“I’ve been in broadcast for 10+ years, hindi nga naman madali magpigil at magfilter. That just means we have to be better people. Have better thoughts, better principles, better beliefs. Para kung ano mang lumabas sa bibig natin, nakakabuti at walang nasasaktan,” he said.

Neither Kelra, his team Smart Omega, nor the MPL-PH have commented on the issue as of posting.

