In new sanction, Smart Omega docks Kelra one month's worth of salary

MOBILE Legends sensation Duane “Kelra” Pillas has been hit by another sanction, this time from his own organization, Omega Esports.

Due to his homophobic remarks on the V33Wise tandem and his sexual statements against Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella, the MPL-PH took action on Monday, levying a two-week suspension and a fine of an undisclosed amount.

Kelra's squad Smart Omega also suffered the consequences due to his misconduct, with the league imposing an "issuance of serious warning" against the team.

On Thursday, Smart Omega published its official statement via Facebook, following a preliminary statement released on Monday, soon after the league issued its sanctions.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It mentioned that the organization accepted the penalties given to them by the MPL Philippines. It will also impose a fine on Kelra, equivalent to a month's worth of salary.

The team’s sponsor also remarked on the situation.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Smart Omega addresses Kelra issue

“Smart, the sponsor of this team, is a staunch advocate and supporter of inclusivity and sports. In coordination with Smart Omega’s management, Kelra will be required to attend gender sensitivity and personality-development workshops,” the statement said.

It further added that Kelra, alongside the other members of the team will be given an extensive program regarding inclusivity and professionalism.

“Apart from Kelra, we will ensure that all members go through the same program to foster a deeper understanding of inclusivity, and to reinforce respect and professionalism among our players and towards others.”

Smart Omega added: “It is our responsibility to take care of our athletes by making sure that we provide a holistic development plan for them.”

Continue reading below ↓

In the end, it said that it is now helping Kelra acknowledge his mistakes and learn from them.

“Our management, coaches, and teammates will not take this matter lightly and will make sure that he learns from this experience and comes back a better person.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.