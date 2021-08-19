Kelra apologizes once more, includes Ramella in new statement

AFTER incurring the wrath of the online community and suffering from numerous sanctions from both the MPL-Philippines and his own organization Omega Esports, Duane "Kelra" Pillas has once again published a statement of apology to the involved parties.

The post can be seen on his official Facebook page.

Though he initially apologized a few days ago, which centered on his homophobic slurs on the V33Wise tandem, his recent post now includes Thai player Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella, whom he had targeted with crude sexual remarks.

Continue reading below ↓

“And I would also like to give my sincerest apologies to Ramellabah, sa IDONOTSLEEP ESPORTS and sa Bigetron Alpha. I deeply apologize for my behavior and the problems that I caused. I was unprofessional. I am sorry and I want to be a better person. I will be more respectful towards others,” said the sixteen-year-old rising star.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kelra's statement was released shortly after Smart Omega announced that it would be penalizing him with a fine worth one month's salary.

He began by admitting his immaturity, stating that he never thought about the consequences of his actions.

“Ipinaliwanag po sa akin kung gaano kabigat ang pagkakamali ko dahil sa mga salitang nabitawan ko. Inaamin kong hindi ko pinag-isipan bago ako nagsalita, at dahil doon, nag-resulta ito sa mga action at values na taliwas sa pagiging isang professional player."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kelra vows to do better

He continued by asking for forgiveness from the community, the teams, and other esports athletes.

Continue reading below ↓

“Naging immature at irresponsible ako sa mga sinabi ko. Dahil dito, humihingi po ulit ako ng tawad sa fans, sa organizers, sa team, at higit sa lahat, sa mga kapwa ko esports players," Pillas continued.

He ended his statement by accepting the punishments imposed on him by MPL Philippines and Omega Esports and by promising that he’ll be a good example to the community.

“Tinatanggap ko po lahat ng sanctions ng MPL Philippines at ng Omega Esports. Gagawin ko po lahat ng makakaya ko para maging mas mabuting tao at maging mabuting influence sa iba, bilang isang professional esports player.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.