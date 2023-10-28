Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    KarlTzy shines in MPL S12 awards, bags MVP and greatest player nomination

    KarlTzy is proving his GOAT status
    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: MOONTON Games

    THE MPL PH SEASON 12 awards have finally been announced as Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno took center stage bagging the regular season Most Valuable Player award.

    This isn't the first time that he bagged the MVP award as KarlTzy became a winner back in Season 6 and the M2 World Championship.

    But he wasn't the only Orca who took the centerstage as his head coach Archie "TicTac" Reyes bagged the coach of the season award.

    Then when it came to the rookie of the season award, it was Ron Matthew "Matt" Papag from Omega Esports who secured the trophy despite only playing for two seasons.

    In terms of the talent pool, Dan "Leo" Cubangay won the Best English talent award, while Mara Aquino was the winner among Filipino talents.

    Meanwhile the community awards feature Renejay "Renejay" Barcarse winning best in sportsmanship while TNC became recognized for the roster reveal video.

    The 10 greatest players revealed

    MOONTON has been making waves for their recent announcements regarding the greatest 10 player nominees for the upcoming M5 World Championship.

    Notable players like Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun and Gilang "SANZ" have been included in the world nominations.

    The Philippines likewise revealed their list of nominees which included ECHO PH players KarlTzy, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, and Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales. Blacklist International also has their representatives namely Salic "Hadji" Imam and Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap.

    Bren Esports legends namely Kyle Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. were also included.

    They weren't the only Filipinos to be nominated as MPL Indonesia has also published their list which included Onic Esports jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

    Prior to these announcements, MOONTON revealed their criteria for the nominations.

    1.) Past appearances in previous M-series World Championships

    2.) M-series Achievements (Other tournaments considered as extra points)

    3.) Contribution to the MLBB esports development in the region

    4.) Influence on social platforms

    5.) Not involved in any illegal activities, including promotion or soliciting

    PHOTO: MOONTON Games

