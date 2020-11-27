How Alden Richards found a 'higher purpose' in esports and gaming during quarantine

IF Alden Richards is to name one thing he really got into over this 8-month quarantine, it's his reconnection with his childhood fascination for gaming.

"This quarantine, I became more into my gaming. Even before the [outbreak of] COVID-19, I've been already building up my console for game streaming, then eventually I entered," he said to SPIN Life.

He's now started his own gaming platform, #ARGaming, where he occasionally streams.

Alden revealed that it was more like a reunion with his first love rather than a new avenue for him to explore. Afterall, prior to his showbiz career, he was already very much into video games, namechecking classics like Counter-Strike and Ragnarok Online.

"I've been a gamer since I was really young. My first games were from consoles like Family Computer, mga Super Mario. [Then I got into] CounterStrike, Tekken, Final Fantasy, Ragnarok. I remember pa nga how I really save money from school para makalaro sa computer shop," he continued.

Now, the 28-year-old actor finds release in esports.

"It's another world for me. It is an outlet for me para makapag-destress. In my down time, I usually watch other streamers in Facebook gaming. Nahiligan ko siya kasi I really appreciate the people seeing me do the things I love while they watch and support me," he said.

His love for gaming is no secret to his many fans.

But it was only yesterday that he was able to channel both his new hobby and his many followers into a higher cause.

After collecting funds his stream through donations of Facebook Gaming stars (stand-in for currency in the popular streaming platforming), he used them to conduct an outreach program to the affected families in Marikina.

"I did a charity stream to help typhoon victims. Umabot tayo ng 222,000 star donations, but apparently [encashing] is delayed. So, ako naman I don't want to delay anymore so inabonohan muna natin, then yesterday was the disbursement operations. We went to Marikina. There are still mountains or trash and mud deposits, they really need help up to this point," he said.

He was glad that his hobby didn't just remain a source of entertainment for him.

"I found my higher purpose in gaming. It's not a waste of time, panahon, o oras," he said.

He recognized that the community is now at its peak, locally and globally.

"The world is constantly evolving, gaming is now a career. You get paid for it. The industry is gaming [a lot] and ang daming streamers around the world. May mga streamers na na nakapagpatayo na ng bahay, nakabili na ng kotse. It's a career," he shared.