Kairi bags MVP and first team awards in MPL Indonesia

AFTER AN impressive outing at Season 10 of MPL Indonesia, Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol bagged the regular season MVP. The announcements were made at the middle of the Season 10 playoffs.

The Filipino jungler has been an integral piece for Onic Indonesia during their campaign as his addition diversified the Hedgehog’s gameplan.

While Gilang “SANZ” was an impressive jungler, the team decided to shift him as a support player to give leeway for Kairi to take over the jungler role.

The move paid dividends as Onic Indonesia bagged the top seed during the regular season.

It was also during that season where Kairi was an inspirational piece as he managed to inspire Onic against Rebellion Zion while suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Besides getting the MVP honors, Kairi has also received first team honors alongside his teammates Calvin “CW” Winata and Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari.

His former teammate Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy also made it to the first team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What the stats reveal

According to the MPL Indonesia website, Kairi has topped some of the statistical categories of the league. He is currently third in top kills, garnering 112 behind Calvin “CW” Winata (124) and Schevenko “Skylar” Tendean (118).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The stats likewise reveal that he leads the KDA charts at 6.77 above his teammate Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari (6.68) and Skylar (5.39).

Watch Now

While Kairi may have been an important piece for the squad, he is hoping that he could lead his team to an M4 berth. A win against Aura Fire on the lower bracket final will secure their world stage campaign.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.