June Mar channels Chaos Knight in IG post on horseback

HERE GOES June Mar Fajardo again with his Dota 2 bias.

The avid MOBA player — and yes, six-time PBA MVP — briefly visited his hometown after the PBA Philippine Cup. In his latest Instagram post, he posted a very casual photo of himself on horseback, riding among the palm trees of the countryside.

“Chaos Knight level 5!” he captioned his post, adding a LOL emoji.

In the comments section, Fajardo also acknowledged how his tall frame looks on horseback.

"[N]alowered ang kabayo," he commented.

The Chaos Knight is one of Dota 2’s most beginner friendly carries, and with the right build can also be a lethal ganking support. At Level 5, though, he isn't a reliable carry, especially without his signature Armlet. In fact, he can be a meme, especially if an inexperienced player uses him or if his opposing lane features a strong CC and mana draining lineup.

But he can also be a force if the player knows how to punish his foes in the early game with a systematic use of abilities amid the low mana pool.

June Mar is an avid Dota 2 fan

During last year’s charity Lockdown Games, where June Mar teamed up with Kiefer Ravena, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, Armel "Armel" Tabios, and Michael Angelo "Alo" Zomil, he mained Jakiro.

During the long pandemic hiatus when Fajardo set up his own gaming YouTube channel, he was also called “Sven ng Pinas” for a time.

It’s been a bittersweet homecoming for Fajardo, whose Gin Kings bowed down to TNT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals of the semi-bubble. It was the first time that he got to visit his mother, who passed away on August 11. June Mar was unable to return home at the time, as travel restrictions and the ongoing preparations for the Philippine Cup forced him to stay in Luzon.

Before he posted his horseback photo, JMF also uploaded another post on IG showing him boarding an airplane. "Back to work!" he wrote in his caption.

