Perpetual's Jasper Cuevas reigns supreme in CCE 1v1 Mobile Legends tilt

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta's Jasper Cuevas wasted no time claiming a piece of history after reigning supreme in the Collegiate Center for Esports: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 1-on-1 Exhibition Match over the weekend — a tournament which serves as prelude to CCE's main MLBB Varsity Cup (MVC) event in November.

Cuevas, the crafty Altas guard, smoothly translated his on-court brilliance to the esports world with a 4-1 victory over Michael Are of San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the best-of-seven finale series to become the inaugural 1-on-1 champion of CCE, the country's first collegiate esports league.

Jasper Cuevas stomps competition in Mobile Legends

Overall, Cuevas stamped a masterclass over his competition from nine other schools with a perfect slate all the way from the elimination round, quarterfinals and the semifinals of the breakthrough CCE tourney which streamed on CALM Network with Rebel Sports, Bio-Agrownica, and Alaxan FR as sponsors.

The Altas veteran blitzed his way to a 4-0 record in the prelims before dispatching Jose Rizal University's Jan Marc Abaoag and College of St. Benilde's Carlo Lim in the quarters and semis, respectively.

But he definitely saved his best for last, punctuating a dominant tournament run with a gentleman's sweep of SSC-R's Are on a pair of Silvanna hero picks in his four finals wins.

Cuevas drew first blood using the fighter-mage hybrid, waging an early aggressive attack on Are's X.Borg for an easy 2-0 win in Game 1 that lasted 17 minutes.

He turned to X.Borg in the second match but that decision backfired as Are's Wanwan ate him alive in the late-game to even the series at 1-1.

Dodging complacency, Cuevas went back to his comfort hero Silvanna in the crucial Game 3 opposite Are's Sun and easily reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in just seven minutes.

Cuevas leaned on the strong early game capabilities of Silvanna built on a barrage of magic damage, attack speed and lifesteal from Spiral Strangling and ultimate skill Imperial Justice for a 3-0 advantage early on, which snowballed into a breezy Game Three win.

And there was no stopping him since then, as he capped off his masterful performance with Paquito picks to dispatch Are’s Wanwan and Sun in Games 4 and 5.

"Masaya at thankful ako sa CCE para sa pambihirang experience na ito. Bonus nalang itong championship," Cuevas said. "Maraming salamat sa Perpetual community at sa Tamayo family para sa solidong suporta sa akin sa CCE. Salamat din sa family ko at girlfriend ko. Champion tayo. Para sa inyo 'to."

After this glimpse of esports action and success, Cuevas definitely aims for more when he shares the virtual MLBB world with his Altas teammates in the CCE MVC, a historic 5-on-5 tournament featuring some of the country's best collegiate basketball players.

Lim (CSB) and Kyle Carlos (Emilio Aguinaldo College), who made it to the 1-on-1 semis, will also have their full-squad in MVC along with other participants Yancy Remulla (Lyceum of the Philippines University), Damie Cuntapay (San Beda University), Warren Bonifacio (Mapua University), Abaoag (JRU), Kai Oliva (Arellano University) and Fran Yu (Colegio de San Juan de Letran).

