Iy4knu, Wrecker, Kenji headline RSG PH’s lineup

A WEEK ago, Singapore-based esports organization Resurgence teased their intent of exploring the Philippine esports scene.

While the Facebook video did not indicate any roster or any title, even, they’ve now officially revealed their roster for the upcoming 8th season of MPL Philippines.

Given their status as a newly formed team, the members consist of a mix bag of veterans from other teams, rookies — plus, surprisingly, a content creator.

Leading this squad are SEA Games gold medalists, Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa and Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza, who both bannered Omega in their M2 World Championship campaign.

Teaming up with them are three MPL veterans, namely Dexter “Exort” Martinez from Nexplay, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog from Onic PH, and Arvie “Aqua” Calderon from Cignal Ultra.

And like most of the other franchised MPL teams, RSG likewise fielded young prospects. They were able to acquire the services of John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto from JNA Esports, Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo from Work Aerial PH, and Eman ‘EMANN’ Sangco from Amihan Esports.

However, the biggest surprise comes from their decision to acquire one of the most popular Mobile Legends streamers and content creators in the country.

The foul-mouthed, influential Facebook streamer, Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza, will be joining the team’s ranks.

Mentoring the team from the sidelines is SEA Games veteran coach Brian 'Panda' Lim, lately of Laus Playbook Esports.

