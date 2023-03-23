It's official! Valve unveils Counter-Strike 2

TIME TO GO GUNS BLAZING as the classic battle between Terrorists and Counter Terrorists will live on in a new setting.

Recently, Valve announced their latest gaming project, Counter-Strike 2, serving as the successor to CS:GO. It was also announced that the game will launch this summer.

So far only a handful of CS:GO players were given a chance to test the game and witness its newest features.

Smoke grenades, a new environment, and many more

One of the key highlights from the upcoming first person shooter game is the smoke grenade effects.

Players can somewhat negate smoke by spraying bullets or using an HE grenade.

But besides the smoke grenade effects, there are also other features that are worth noting. The popular maps such as Nuke, Overpass, and Dust II have more vibrant colors and reflections.

Even the environmental and gameplay visuals have been improved. Blood splatter and explosion effects are enhanced, adding more detail to the game.

Then there's the improved Source 2 tool, something that community map makers and modders would deeply appreciate.

And if you have accumulated skins in your CS:GO inventory, Counter-Strike 2 allows players to transfer their in-game items to the upcoming game.

But it doesn't just end there, as Valve promised that more will come. Stay tuned.