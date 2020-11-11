It's official: PS5 will launch December 11 for P27,990

IT'S FINALLY official.

The standard edition of the PlayStation 5 will formally launch in the Philippines on December 11, 2020, for a price of P27,990.

"With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls, the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history," Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) said in a statement.

No price has been announced for the digital-only edition. In the United States, that retails for $100 cheaper than the standard PS5.

First-party PS5 games, SIES confirmed, will be priced at launch from P2,490 to P3,490.

Here are the suggested retail prices of the launch day, first party PS5 games:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio): Free, pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio): P3,490

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games): P2,490

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games): P3,490

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV): P2,990

Continue reading below ↓

In addition, it will release with the following accessories:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone). P3,990

PULSE 3D wireless headset: With 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones. P5,590

HD Camera: With dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments. P3,290

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

DualSense Charging Station: To conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers. P1,690