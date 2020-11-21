It’s official: Manny Pacquiao is Mobile Legends’ new ambassador

WHEN Mobile Legends first approached Manny Pacquiao for a partnership, the eight-time world division champion couldn’t say no.

“I already know of Mobile Legends even before they got in touch because my son, Jimuel, plays the game on his phone and regularly streams with friends,” Pacquiao said. “So why not be a part of what my son loves?”

Developers Moonton revealed that it had been working on securing this partnership for more than a year.

“Based on the studies we’ve done, 70% of our users are big fans of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao,” said William Mei, marketing manager for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines.

Mei added: “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has a lot in common with boxing. Like boxing it requires skill, determination, physical effort, and most importantly mental toughness. You can’t beat your opponent just by being strong, you have to also be smart.”

The ML x MP partnership first teased by Moonton two weeks ago and finally revealed this week.

The MLBB family will formally welcome the 40-year-old champ in a livestream tonight at 7 p.m.

Pacquiao said, “On behalf of the MLBB team, we can assure you that you can expect more surprises from us in the coming months. And to everyone who wants to venture into professional gaming or just wanted to be the best version of themselves, be focused, keep pushing, and keep reaching for your dream because everyone can be a legend.”

