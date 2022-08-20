Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 21
    Esports

    It's official: Jakarta, Indonesia will host M4 World Championship

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    FOR THE first time in the MLBB esports scene, the World Championships will be held in Indonesia as the game officially announced the host city on their Facebook page.

    The prestigious world championship event will happen in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting from January 1, 2023 until January 15, 2023.

    Similar to the M3 series, the M4 has an $800,000 prize pool, with teams from Southeast Asia, Latin America, North America, Turkey, and the Middle East region.

    Continue reading below ↓

    In addition, two regions which have been absent in M3 namely Mekong and Myanmar will make their return in the upcoming world series.

    Given the venue, the Indonesian community are hopeful that they would reclaim their lost crown. The previous world championships were won by Filipino teams (Bren Esports and Blacklist International) in Singapore.

    Watch Now

    M1 was the last time an Indonesian team won a major MOONTON organized event, when EVOS Legends outlasted RRQ Hoshi. Afterwards the likes of Alter Ego and Onic Esports proved their prowess in the MPL: Invitational, however these are classified as A-Tier events.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again