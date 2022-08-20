It's official: Jakarta, Indonesia will host M4 World Championship

FOR THE first time in the MLBB esports scene, the World Championships will be held in Indonesia as the game officially announced the host city on their Facebook page.

The prestigious world championship event will happen in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting from January 1, 2023 until January 15, 2023.

Similar to the M3 series, the M4 has an $800,000 prize pool, with teams from Southeast Asia, Latin America, North America, Turkey, and the Middle East region.

In addition, two regions which have been absent in M3 namely Mekong and Myanmar will make their return in the upcoming world series.

Given the venue, the Indonesian community are hopeful that they would reclaim their lost crown. The previous world championships were won by Filipino teams (Bren Esports and Blacklist International) in Singapore.

M1 was the last time an Indonesian team won a major MOONTON organized event, when EVOS Legends outlasted RRQ Hoshi. Afterwards the likes of Alter Ego and Onic Esports proved their prowess in the MPL: Invitational, however these are classified as A-Tier events.

