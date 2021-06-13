It's Execration vs Blacklist for MSC finals as EXE storms past EVOS Legends

AFTER LOSING a heartbreaking seven-game series against their local rivals, Blacklist International, Execration is heading for a rematch against OhMyV33nus, Wise, and crew — but this time, on the regional stage.

But to get there, they first had to storm past EVOS Legends, 3-1.

The MPL-ID champs recently defeated them in day 1 of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2021 playoffs. If the previous matchup between these two juggernauts was a defensive resilient showing from the Filipinos, this best-of-five clash against EVOS was a display of ruthless aggression from the beginning.

Despite the bans on Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog’s signature heroes — namely Grock, Jawhead, and Khufra — Execration managed to dominate the first game.

Ch4knu was able to deliver a solid performance with his Kaja. His teammates likewise did their part by limiting Hafizhan Hidayatullah “Clover” Mirzaputra’s early game.

Perdyansyah “Ferxiic” Kamaruddin tried his best to salvage their game, but his overall efforts were left in vain.

Seeing a need to regain momentum, EVOS Legends picked the hero that weakened Execration during their first meeting.

Maxhill “Antimage” Leonardo was finally given the opportunity to unveil his Alice, but Execration was able to learn from their previous matches and dismantled the Indonesians in a comfortable Game 2 win.

The mobility from Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez’s Ling surprised the MPL-ID champions. His efforts combined with Ch4knu’s setups and the follow-up damage from Renz Errol Salonga “Renzio” Cadua’s Benedetta forced EVOS to yield.

With only one more game remaining, Execration tried to go for the final push. They carried on with their aggressive playstyle, with Kielvj’s Lancelot leading the charge.

His 2nd-minute maniac was a momentum booster for Execration. However, both Antimage and Joshua “LJ” Darmansyah made crucial plays to protect Ferxiic’s Bruno in the latter stages of the match, leading to EVOS’ comeback victory.

This forced a Game 4 where both teams went neck-in-neck. It all changed in the 13th minute, where Execration finally prevailed in a clash. Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic led the team’s initiations through his Feather Air Strike ability, which created space for Ch4knu to disrupt their backlines with his Wild Charge setup.

In the end, Execration finally slayed the Indonesian powerhouse, securing their grand finals berth.

The MSC Grand Finals commences tonight at 6:00 p.m.