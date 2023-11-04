It's Bren vs. Burmese Ghouls, while Blacklist challenges Fire Flux in M5

THE M5 GROUP stages are now official as both AP.Bren and Blacklist International have now been seeded into their respective brackets.

The rematch of the M2 World Championship finals is all set as AP.Bren is paired with Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls. In their previous encounter, Bren prevailed in a thrilling 4-3 outing.

Besides Burmese Ghouls, the Beehive will also challenge Singapore's Team Flash who recently experienced a resurgence due to the arrival of Filipino jungler Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro.

Their final opponent will be decided in the upcoming Wildcard event.

Meanwhile Blacklist will face Turkey's Fire Flux Esports, an up-and-coming team with players consisting of former Incendio Supremacy members, who shook the scene in last season's world championship.

In addition the Codebreakers will face Brazil's RRQ Akira and another Wildcard team.

Filipinos making their name across the world

While these two MPL PH squads will be under the spotlight, other Filipinos will also try to make history.

The defending MSC champions, Onic Esports who consists of Filipinos namely Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda will challenge Group A, competing against Cambodia's See You Soon. The reinforced Khmer squad consists of Filipinos namely Michael "MP The King" Endino and Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo.

Meanwhile Onic's local rival Geek Fam who boasts the talents of Filipinos Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark Christian Capacio will clash against North America's The Ohio Brothers, who features Filipino players Chris "Mielow" Enobio and Zia "ZIA" Caluya.

The group stages of the event will occur from December 2, 2023 - December 7, 2023 in the EVM Convention Center.

