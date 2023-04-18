It's Blacklist vs. Omega and RSG vs. Onic in MPL S11 playoffs

MANILA, 18 APRIL– The country's biggest MLBB esports tournament will welcome fans anew to its biggest venue yet. MPL Philippines officially announced its Season 11 Playoffs would be held at SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay.

More than 2,000 daily offline spectators are expected to watch the world's strongest MPL nation's tournaments set from May 4-7, 2023.

Six teams have successfully secured their playoff spots namely Bren Esports, ECHO, RSG Slate Philippines, Blacklist International, ONIC Philippines, and Smart Omega.

They will vie to take home the most coveted title and the lion's share worth USD 150,000. This season's champion and first runner up will represent the Philippines in the international mid-season tournament MSC 2023 that takes place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the very first time.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines



Playoff Brackets revealed

For day one, Blacklist International will duke it out against chosen opponent Smart Omega in an opener scheduled for 1 pm. The best-of-five (Bo5) match between RSG Slate PH and ONIC Philippines follows at 5 pm.

Top seeded team BREN Esports is scheduled for a match against the Match 1 winner on Friday at 1 pm. It will be followed by a Bo5 thriller between ECHO and Match 2 winner at 5 pm.

Lastly, the semi final and grand final matches (Bo7) will take place on Sunday, from 11 am.

This season, the league has improved the schedule to ensure that Rank 1 team will not be placed in a difficult position of playing a match scheduled too early regardless if they win or lose coming up to day 3.

Where to get tickets

Those who wish to watch the event on-ground can purchase their tickets from the official ticketing partner Ticket2Me via www.ticket2me.net. Fans can select from the following options:

Ticket type Inclusion Price MASTER GOLD Match Pass Access to (1) series on May 4 (Thursday) OR May 5 (Friday)

MPL-branded lanyard PHP 299 MASTER SILVER Match Pass Access to (1) series on May 4 (Thursday) OR May 5 (Friday) PHP 199 EPIC GOLD Day Pass Access to (1) series on May 6 (Saturday) OR May 7 (Sunday)

MPL-branded lanyard PHP 499 EPIC SILVER Day Pass Access to (1) series on May 6 (Saturday) OR May 7 (Sunday) PHP 349

Ensuring the health and safety of the on-ground attendees, MPL Philippines will require individuals to present their proof of vaccination in the registration booth. Unvaccinated persons, pregnant women, children below 7 years old, and senior citizens will be prohibited from the premises. Face masks are also required to be worn at all times.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines



Playoffs with Leveled Up Activities

Missed the team booths during the Regular Season? MPL Philippines will mount an MPL Store so fans can come and grab merch from their favorite teams. The store will provide special and exclusive merchandize items such as shirts, pants, pins, stickers, and jackets, among others. Those who will purchase using their MAYA account will receive an in-game code where they can redeem MLBB skins.

Fans can also join the #LakasNgPinas Photo Challenge wherein they can take pictures of themselves on the 'Home of the Champions' Wall and Season 11 trophy and post them on social media with the hashtag #MPLPHSeason11 #LakasNgPinas #MPLPhotoChallenge. Successful fans can immediately win and claim limited-edition MLBB merchandise such as shirts and hoodies.

Meanwhile, the Grand Finals Opening Show scheduled for May 7 will reveal two (2) popular surprise guest artists. The performers will be joined by players from the top two grand finalists to be determined on 6 May 2023.

MPL Philippines is set to induct one player or coach to the Hall of Legends. The inductee, who has made remarkable contributions to the league will be awarded on the Grand Finals day.