Is RRQ setting up an MLBB team in the Philippines?

REX REGUM QEON (RRQ), one of the most renowned esports organizations in Southeast Asia, might be setting their sights on the Philippines.

A Facebook post from RRQ Philippines revealed that the team is looking for an MLBB coach/analyst.

RRQ's venture into the Philippine esports landscape began when the org tried to make a push with Riot Games' titles namely VALORANT and Wild Rift. Recently, the team made a tragic move, saying their goodbyes to Wild Rift.

Meanwhile, their VALORANT team is currently competing in the franchise-based Champions Tour, competing against the likes of Team Secret and Paper Rex. The VALORANT squad currently consists of players from the Philippines and Indonesia.

In terms of their legacy in the MLBB scene, RRQ has been a dominant force in Indonesia, racking up the MPL Indonesia championship in seasons five, six, and nine and runner up finishes in the M1 World Championship and MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

They even expanded by establishing an MLBB team in Brazil, branded as RRQ Akira, who finished 7th-8th in the M4 World Championship.

With their MLBB announcement in the Philippines, will RRQ end up being part of MPL Philippines Season 12? Will they try their luck in the MDL? Let's just wait and see.