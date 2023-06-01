Is Omega's Kielvj taking his talents to Singapore?

AFTER SPENDING a couple of seasons in obscurity for Omega Esports, Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez may be eyeing his full force return in the professional scene as Singapore's Bleed Esports announced that he will be a part of their roster for the ESL Asia Snapdragon Pro Series.

But he wasn't the only Filipino to be included in the roster as Jeff "S4gitnu" Subang was also revealed to be involved as well.

Together they'll team up with other Singaporean MLBB players namely Akihiro "JPL" Furusawa, DEC, Ng Bi "FMM" De. Mentoring this team will be Daryl Ng "Youngin" Jun Da and Andrew "Potato" Lim.

With their announcement comes the possibilities that the two Filipinos might end up being full-time imports in the upcoming Season 6 of MPL Singapore.

Kielvj's recent Facebook post could even hint his fulltime commitment with the team, as he said: "New journey let's go Singapore Bleed Kielvj"

Kielvj spent his time playing in the reserve role for Omega Esports starting in Season 8 as Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui was given the nod over him. Eventually Raizen became the go to jungler for Omega, leading to Kielvj's spot on the bench.

Kielvj managed to produce a solid outing as a substitute for Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic in Season 10, but his efforts couldn't land him a spot in Season 11, leading to his MDL journey.

He and S4gitnu were a part of Omega's MDL roster, that finished 5th-6th.