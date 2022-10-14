Will PSG's Neymar Jr. attend the MLBB World Championship?

IT SEEMS Neymar Jr.'s masterful stepovers, Marseille Turns, and his iconic fashion sense has translated to the Celestial Palace as the Brazilian global football superstar has flexed his Mobile Legends: Bang Bang skin on Twitter.

In his post, he revealed that he received the recent Exorcist Yu Zhong skin.

His post shocked the MLBB community on Twitter. MPL personalities, shoutcasters, and coaches couldn't contain their excitement

Will Neymar attend the M4 World Championship?

Even the MPL Indonesia's official Twitter page reacted as well, saying: "I'm guaranteed you'll get free ticket for M4."

Will this mean that Neymar will have a special appearance in the World Championships? Given that the venue is held in Jakarta, Indonesia, a major football hotbed in Southeast Asia, the possibilities of bringing a global icon into the mix will surely be a major attraction. That's if his duties with Paris Saint-Germain won't hinder the possibility.

Neymar wouldn't be the first Brazilian football player in the MLBB World Championship scene as the M3 featured former Juventus and Bayern Munich player, Douglas Costa. He was shown in Brazil's M3 World Championship trailer.

