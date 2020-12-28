WHAT are you looking for when you play online games on your mobile phone? We genuinely want to have a good time with friends, yet every little feature within that small screen can affect our entire experience.

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in ONE Esports, and has been reprinted here with permission.

Maybe the loading screen takes a little long to load. Or maybe you feel there’s just something off when you hold down the movement wheel and your character’s motion but you can’t quite pinpoint what the problem is. If you press a button once and end up having to press it again because it somehow didn’t register, you’ll remember that.

The expectations we have of our PCs to support the games we play now also apply to mobile phones. The popularity of PVP mobile games has brought with it a tsunami of complaints. Open any PVP online game in the Google Play or App Store and you’ll find that for every one good review, there are at least three others complaining about disconnects, lag, freezes, battery life, player experience, culture, and more.

Players care, deeply. PVP are competitive games turned esports, where minute movements and precise timing draw the line between victory and defeat. Players can possess good reaction time, but if the network, connectivity, or in-game system lags, causing them to lose control of their character, their body temperature rises, tempers flare, and everything goes south.

With 5G on the horizon, having a well-built phone that optimizes both its mobile functions and gaming capabilities is very important for gaming enthusiasts.

Developers who released new games this year are fully aware of this. Even though testing during the League of Legends: Wild Rift Alpha and Beta phases was done majority on Android devices and minority on iOS, the game has been surprisingly smooth on Apple phones.

Having played the same game on two different phones, I’ve since played Wild Rift solely on the iPhone 12 ever since it came out. In fact, any PVP or online-based game like Genshin Impact, which I’ve tried, has been running smoothly. I’m not just saying this because it is a new phone on the market, but also because it’s been designed for gaming.