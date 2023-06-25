Struggling to deal with rushes? Fret not as VALORANT introduces Deadlock

MORE AGENTS have arrived in VALORANT as Riot Games introduces a new character in their FPS game.

Sticking to their philosophy centered on diversification, Riot Games has now included a female Norwegian-based agent named Deadlock.

Not much is revealed on her Cinematic Video, however there are hints on her potential abilities. Her kit may include a crowd control-centric grenade, and a cybernetic arm that could serve as a powerful arsenal.

Eventually the game published a Tweet, which showcased some her skills, which includes a sensor to detect foes and an ultimate that allows her to trap foes.

Based on the interview with the game developers, Deadlock is a Sentinel with the ability to slow down rushes and easily react to any given situation, making her stand out compared to other Sentinels.

Deadlock's abilities revealed

Besides talking about her uniqueness in terms of setting traps, the developers likewise dug deep into her abilities.

Gravnet (C) is an ability that stalls rushes as foes are forced to stay in a crouched position. The opponent can remove the tool, however this would create a loud sound that would reveal their position.

Sonic Censor (Q) is a trap that detects the opposition's movements similar to Cypher and Chamber, however unlike these two Sentinels, Deadlock's Censor can be bypassed.

Barrier Mesh (E) is Deadlock's signature ability that creates a barrier, limiting the movements of the opposition. While the opposing player cannot move past the barrier, they can still spray bullets through.

Annihilation (X) is where Deadlock shines as she could impale one opposing agent, by wrapping them around a spider's thread, negating their overall impact.

Given her skillset, there are many ways for the player to lock down their foes, making Deadlock a character that we could all potentially enjoy.