Indonesia upsets Blacklist Sibol in IESF MLBB World Championship

INDONESIA SWEPT Southeast Asian rivals Sibol at the IESF Bali 2022 Championships.

With a lineup consisting of members from Blacklist International, Sibol moves down to the lower bracket after their defeat against Indonesia's roster, which featured a young up-and-coming EVOS squad.

The Philippine team will next face Slovenia.

How Indonesia shocked the Philippines

Blacklist Sibol didn't hesitate to unveil their signature picks in the MPL-PH Season 10 with Mathilda, Valentina, and Fredrinn in Game 1. With Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Mathilda pick, Sibol was able to punish their foes at the early game.

Combined her movements with the tankiness from Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's jungle Fredrinn and the unpredictability from Salic "Hadji" Imam's Valentina, Blacklist was able to find the edge with their early rotations.

Indonesia tried desperately to fight back by securing the Turtle and Lord objectives, but the frontline assaults from Wise and Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and the damage outburst from Kiel "Oheb" Soriano in the chokepoints weakened the Indonesian squad.

While it seemed Sibol were on their way to an easy Game 1 win, Indonesia had their response in the 10th minute. A single Petrify + Yu Zhong combo from Rizqi "Saykots" Damank was the answer, bursting down Oheb's Beatrix.

Combined him with the crowd control from Rachmad "DreamS" Wahyudi and Jabran "Branz" Wiloko, Indonesia finally saw a breakthrough. The former would shut down a key member with his Kaja.

After getting the Lord, the lethal Indonesian combo completely overwhelmed Blacklist, giving the former the Game 1 win.

Sibol stuck to their Fredrinn, Beatrix, and Mathilda combo in Game 2, but they did manage to make things spicy with Wise's jungle Grock.

However, Indonesia set their sights on one crucial target, Oheb.

Once again, the Yu Zhong + Petrify and Kaja combo stomped the gold laner, and even though Edward, Wise, and V33nus tried their best to protect him, he was instantly bursted down.

It likewise didn't help that Indonesia had a lot of additional crowd control with their Akai, which sealed Indonesia's 2-0 stunner.