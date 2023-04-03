Hyper Front shocked fans with sudden announcement of shutdown

HYPER FRONT, a mobile first-person shooter game that could potentially rival VALORANT, has announced that it will stop the operation of its servers on April 10, 2023. Players can still grind until the scheduled shutdown.

In their post, they said: “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that we will be sunsetting Hyper Front and its servers will cease operations at 8:00 am (UTC +0) on April 10, 2023.”

Hyper Front will delete all player information.

“In order to protect player privacy and security, your account data, character data, and other information will be deleted after the server is no longer in operation unless otherwise specified by local laws and regulations,” the statement read.

In the end, they remained proud of the community and apologized for the shutdown.

“We are proud of the community formed around Hyper Front. Thank you all for the support and love during this time and we apologize for the disappointment that this announcement might cause.”

Before its shutdown, Hyper Front was considered to be NetEase’s attempt to clone Riot Games’ VALORANT. As Hyper Front servers disappear, Riot Games has more breathing space to further develop their upcoming VALORANT mobile project.