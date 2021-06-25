How would a hypothetical franchise model work for MPL-PH? Let’s look at Indonesia

SPECULATION has come in hot about the major, major changes that may come to the Mobile Legends Professional League in the Philippines.

Chief among the many rumors that have popped up is the move to the franchise model for the MPL-PH. This is currently the business model for many major professional sports leagues around the world, including the NBA and the PBA. It’s also how MPL Indonesia currently works.

In brief, here’s how it will shake out. In a franchise model, there are only a set number of slots in the league. Teams buy into one of these slots by paying a certain fee. Once inside, the franchise is permanently in, and both players and the organization as a whole share in the benefits of being a member.

Take note that there has been no official announcement from either the MPL-PH or Moonton about the rumored franchise system. But should the move take place, it is useful to look at our neighbor Indonesia, and see how it's worked out for them.

Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The reason why [Indonesia is] a mecca of ML esports is because they can do whatever they want, and they can do it well,” explained shoutcaster and analyst Dan “Leo” Cubangay in his Calamansi show All Chat. “They have full access to their own ecosystem.”

It’s an ecosystem, Leo said, that’s only made possible because they operate under a franchise model.

Continue reading below ↓

“The money that the franchise owners will put in will essentially fuel everything happening within MPL-PH Season 8, if it [becomes] a franchise [system]. They have full access to their own ecosystem. Meron silang moving funds. If you have control and you have a fund, gaganda at gaganda ang trabaho niyo,” Leo continued.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will be a win-win for everyone concerned. Players will have better financial security. Audiences will have higher quality shows and broadcasts. Team owners — well, team owners “will have to wait for [the investment] to come back. Kailangan nila mabawi yun,” Leo added wryly.

A big con, however, would be that there would likely be no more qualifiers. As in the NBA, as in the PBA, the team owners would have control of who’s in and out in the league.

“That's how they do it currently in Indonesia,” said Leo. “Ang ginagawa nila is, it's up to the franchise holders kung sino ang ipapasok nila. It's up to the team owners kung sino ang ide-develop nila.”

Continue reading below ↓

In Indonesia, this meant that the MPL had to set up the Mobile Legends Development League, or MDL, an amateur league that’s baked into the pro league ecosystem. It’s the only way promising young amateurs can break into the great franchise fortresses. And, as Leo pointed out, it’s entirely possible — just look at EVOS Legends’ Perdyansyah “Ferxiic” Kamaruddin, who moved up and down through the MDL and MPL-ID.

Still, the caster acknowledged, it would be a big change from the qualifiers we’re all used to.

“Mag-iiba na yung road to success bilang pro player sa Mobile Legends sa Pilipinas, kung maging franchise nga,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Leo also spoke briefly about the return of EVOS into MPL (through a partnership with Nexplay), as well as the rumors about other foreign esports organizations looking to invest in the league.





Continue reading below ↓

“This just proves na pag sa Pilipinas ka nag-invest tungkol sa ML, legit yan. And hindi na siya sugal. Now is the great time to jump into the MPL. It's not that big of a risk, kasi nakikita ko na kung paano siya babawiin, kind of,” he said.

Leo continued: “That's one of the reasons why a lot of teams or orgs are rumored to be trying to enter our ecosystem dito sa Pilipinas.”

But will the MPL really move into a franchise model for Season 8?

“Can’t say for sure,” said Cubangay on his show. “Cannot confirm or deny.”

The All Chat show, hosted by Leo and co-presented by Spin.ph, goes live every week on Calamansi. Download it via Google Play or the App Store.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.