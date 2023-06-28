ANALYSIS: How will MLBB's revamped emblem system affect the overall landscape?

WITH MOBILE LEGENDS: Bang Bang going online with their project NEXT update comes a plethora of changes which seem to overwhelm the fanbase.

The most significant change comes from the emblem system where the developers lessened the number of emblems while introducing a more diversified approach in playing Mobile Legends.

So what will these changes mean? Let's take a look on some potential possibilities.

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What changes took place?

First we need to look at the difference between the current system and the previous approach.

Emblem upgrades no longer cost battle points, allowing players to save their resources to purchase new heroes (or waifus), instead of the expensive juggling between heroes and emblems.

Similar to the old system, emblems are divided into tank, assassin, mage, fighter, support, and marksman. One major difference though comes from the fact that jungle, physical, and magical emblems no longer exist, though some of the most renowned talents remain.

Demon Slayer is still available, albeit a different name as it is now called as Seasoned Hunter, while Life Drain is still an option.

Another key difference is that each emblem can be customized to have talents coming from other emblems. For example a player's tank emblem can have assassin-based talents like Killing Spree or Marksman talents like Weakness Finder, meaning that tank/roam heroes can further punish their foes.

Watch Now

Surely ChooxTV will enjoy these features!

How will this affect the competitive scene?

With the emblems undergoing a massive revamp gives an opportunity for professionals to explore numerous playstyles and heroes.

Gold laners can further boost their farming and movement speed while racking up survivability by combining the following talents: Bargain Hunter (Formerly Mystery Shop), Agility, and Killing Spree. Duane "Kelra" Pillas experimented on this build with his Claude.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With the added movement speed from the latter two, Kelra could easily maneuver around the map to flank his foes or run away from them. The Killing Spree talent likewise added some survivability to Kelra.

Meanwhile, EXP laners can combine the following to become integral in teamfights fwith the following talents: Weakness Finder, Weapon Master, and Festival of Blood. Weakness Finder provides a slow effect, while the Weapons Master increases the overall damage of your items.

Combined that with the survivability from Festival of Blood and a walking juggernaut emerges.

Then for junglers, it's possible that utility junglers could fizzle out given the nerfs on Seasoned Hunter (Formerly Demon Slayer), though the Tenacity or Brave Smite talent could still be an effective option for tank junglers.

And speaking of Tenacity, this is the talent that Blacklist's Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna raved about given her belief that assassins are deadlier now.

With talents like Rupture (offers 5 adaptive penetration), Weapon Master (Increased physical and magic power from items), and Lethal Ignition (Extra damage on multi-hits), assassins could be more lethal in the current setting.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And if you wish to explore more options for assassins, Coach Lyrick even uploaded a video, detailing which talents to use per assassin.

Now going back to OhMyV33nus, the Queen believes that Tenacity could be a potential game changer as gold laners could use it to gain added sustain from a potential assassin flank.

Then when it comes to mages, there has been some notable options that players could use, take for instance Coach Lyrick's build for Valentina. Using the assassin emblem, combined with the following talents: Inspire (for Cooldown reduction), Weapon Master (Magic power gain from equipment), and Lethal Ignition (extra damage), making her into one of the most lethal damage dealing options in-game.

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONCLUSION

While the new emblem system may seem overwhelming at the beginning, the varied options would introduce a lot of shenanigans in the upcoming MPL season.

Players like Kelra, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, and John "Irrad" Abarquez who are more renowned for their mechanical prowess could further reach a different level with these new changes as they can further abuse certain in-game mechanics

Meanwhile individuals like Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario who are more prone for experimentations, could discover new playstyles that could potentially shape the scene.

While we've indicated some options that fans can use in their pub matches, these could still change especially in the upcoming months where players have more time to explore. Will we see Layla and Miya become relevant in the MPL PH scene with these features?