MPL-PH Season 10 playoffs moves house to Robinsons Bridgetowne

THE COUNTRY'S' biggest MLBB esports tournament will welcome fans anew to a bigger venue. MPL Philippines officially announced its Season 10 Playoffs would be held at a bigger venue, the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Robinsons Bridgetowne, Brgy. Bagumbayan, Quezon City, from October 20-23, 2022.

The previous venue of ICite in Eastwood would often be filled to capacity during in-demand games of the regular season, forcing the MPL-PH to issue gameday bulletins on social media that the venue is already full.

Entrance will also no longer be free.

Those who wish to watch the upcoming playoffs can purchase passes from ticketing partner ticket2me starting October 3, 2022:

Ticket buyers can visit the site or download their app, and look out for 'MPL-PH Season 10 Playoffs' event card on the Home Page and click 'Buy Ticket.' Fans will be asked to choose their preferred event dates and ticket type. Click continue and proceed to payment to secure the seat. Fans can pay by using their credit or debit card, or e-wallet platforms GCash, GrabPay, or Paypal. They also have the option to pay over-the-counter via 7/11, Cebuana Lhuiller, M Lhuiller, or ECPay.

For Day 1 and 2, tickets will be sold on either a per match or per day basis. The gold ticket is worth P350, including a set of limited-edition MPL stickers, and silver tickets are sold at P150. Meanwhile, the per-day Gold pass is sold at P450, while the Silver access is at P150.

QR-coded tickets will be sent to their registered email that can be shown and scanned at the registration booth.

Ensuring the health and safety of the on-ground attendees, MPL Philippines will require individuals to present their proof of vaccination at the registration booth. Unvaccinated persons, pregnant women, children below 13 years old, and senior citizens will be prohibited from the premises. Face masks are also required to be worn at all times.

"The competition this season has been intense, and we are using this 10th season as a way to celebrate our athletes and their achievements, with our fans. We hope everyone will join us and enjoy the exciting activities prepared just for them," says Tonyo Silva, MOONTON Games Esports Senior Marketing Manager.

What to expect in Season 10 playoffs

Starting Day 1, fans can expect on-ground activities as they watch the tournaments. Apart from the meet and greet session, MPL Philippines will also mount the Wall of Legends where fans can express their support for their Hall of Legends nominees. They can also pin their messages dedicated to their idols.

With Legends Gallery and Fan Support Area, attendees can bring and drop their gifts to further show their love to the teams and players they support. Their favorite teams will also be present at the venue to have various activities, such as selling of team merchandize items. On-site cheering props will also be provided, such as clappers, flags, and light sticks.

On Day 4, the Hall of Legends grand induction will reveal and award the 10 chosen legends.

Six teams will compete in a best-of-five series: ECHO, ONIC Philippines, Blacklist International, Smart Omega, Bren Esports, and defending champions RSG Philippines.

The Regular Season top 1 and 3 teams will have the privilege to select their opponents.

The top two teams will represent the country in the upcoming M4 World Championship which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2023. Last year, Blacklist International took home the crown in the M3 World Championships.

