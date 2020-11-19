DataBlitz warns potential PS5 customers: Stocks are ‘extremely limited’

PREORDERS for the much-awaited PS5 are going up by tomorrow, November 20. But to stay on top of the red-hot demand, video game retailer DataBlitz is doing its best to temper customer expectations.

For one, it’s only offering PS5 preorders to people who signed up for their PlayStation 5 newsletter, which they opened many months ago. (You can sign up for the newsletter up to 5 p.m. today. Tap here to go to the link.) The retailer will then email you a link by tomorrow morning where you can preorder the new console.

The window for preordering the console is extremely tight. How tight? Just five minutes: from 2:00 p.m. tomorrow to 2:05 p.m.

Still, DataBlitz warns: “[I]t is highly likely that many would not be able to successfully get a pre-order slot for the PlayStation 5 console because stocks are EXTREMELY LIMITED for this initial offering.”

Preorders will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To control the demand, it is also limiting PS5 orders to one per customer.

“[A]ny and all customers found to be preordering more than one (1) PS5 unit by using different accounts/email addresses will result in all their orders getting cancelled and their payments refunded,” it said.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also emailed us a list of retailers where you can preorder the PS5 starting tomorrow. Check it out below and tap on the links to get more information. We will update the database of links as these stores post more information.

Avid Sales Corp.

iTech

Gameline

Metro Plaza

Abenson

Game One

Datablitz

GameXtreme

Most, if not all, of these retailers will be strictly implementing the one unit per customer rule.

The PlayStation 5 standard edition will retail for P27,990, and will be officially released on December 11, 2020.

