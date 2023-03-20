How SKADI's Sisco manages his CODM pro playing and content creation career

BEING A CONTENT CREATOR can be a challenging and rewarding experience. The same can be said about pro players in a particular game where time and effort are of utmost priority to be able to reach the top.

But for those who happen to be professional players while at the same time be a content creator, the task is taken to a whole new level. They must balance the responsibilities of both creating engaging content for their viewers and competing at the highest level in their particular game and sometimes it can be both immensely overwhelming and daunting.

Those who are successful in both aspects can achieve a unique level of image and respect within the gaming community.

Ralph Sisco “Sisco” Acol has embodied that by being successful both in both worlds. Sisco has amassed over 150k subscribers in YouTube and 75k followers on Facebook while simultaneously being a captain on one of the best teams in Garena CODM right now in SKADI.

PHOTO: Sisco



The struggles of balancing both worlds

Sisco and his team are currently competing in the CODM Garena Masters 4, the biggest CODM tournament in the Southeast Asian region and is the counterpart to Mobile Legends' MPL.

SKADI entered the tournament as an underrated team with a mix of players from several competing teams from previous iterations of the Garena Masters. The team featured Sisco as its captain, a content creator in both Youtube and Facebook leading the helm for them. He shares how he got here in the first place and what started it all.

“Playing games came first. I was 6 years old when my uncle introduced me to the Call of Duty series on PC. It basically got a lot more serious when the mobile version came out."

"Then content creation came after and was a channel to just goof around with friends and share gameplay highlights. That turned out to be an opportunity to turn my passion for the game into an actual career,” Sisco said.

And while making good content for his audience to enjoy and pursuing his pro career at the same time does fulfill what he does and what he wants to do, Sisco admits it can be challenging at times. Time, friends, family and a lot of aspects in his life have been adjusted to help him balance it all.

“It’s not an easy journey because it takes a different kind of self-commitment to manage time and priorities, having to adjust work and sleep patterns to meet deadlines and scrims. And it’s not just work and game but also taking time to be with friends and family getting away to have fun together," he revealed.

Even more so, he confessed about starting a second channel based on life behind the camera and videos because he wanted to ‘break the general misconception’ that gamers have no lives outside of their rooms.

PHOTO: Sisco



Sisco’s offers his advice

“Being consistent without compromise to other aspects of my life takes hard-work and a single-minded focus to get things done and delivered,” he said.

But even with the things that he’s accomplished, he acknowledges every single aspect that have made his journey worthwhile.

I may be at the forefront but there's a whole community that's helping to push me to be everything that I can. I can’t do everything alone. I love rice but I can't cook. I also get a lot of support from family, friends, teammates, colleagues, peers, my agency and even my fans, who I think are the best bunch,” Sisco bared.

Finally, he shares about finding the right balance in managing all that is at hand.

“I don't know what the right balance is because I always give 100% of myself in everything I do. If I'm winning then it's validation that I've done enough. If I'm losing then it's just another opportunity to find the areas I need to improve on. At the end of the day, if you give your best and do everything possible then it’s a win all around."