How painful Season 9 collapse molded ECHO PH

WHEN ECHO PH assembled a 'super team' in Season 9, the expectations were high from the Orcas to win the league. However, everything went crashing down. The past few games saw the Orcas suffer from a severe losing streak, which continued in the playoffs when they got humiliated by Omega Esports.

Now in Season 11, it seems history would once again repeat as ECHO struggled against Bren Esports, but alarmingly against the bottom seeded, TNC squad, which saw the Phoenix swept the M4 World Champions.

But ECHO managed to return to their winning ways with a 2-1 win over Nexplay EVOS, proving that the demons from Season 9 have been slain.

During the post-match press conference, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales revealed that things are completely different now in Season 11.

"Hindi namin pinapalampas, unlike noong Season 9 na may times na napagiwanan na kami pero parang nag-hold on pa rin sa dati naming ginagawa. Natuto na kami noon, syempre ayaw namin na maulit yung nangyari ulit," said the ECHO gold laner.

Given how ECHO was dismantled in those two losses, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, revealed that they made changes to make sure that their mistakes in Season 9 would not occur.

“Nag-adjust lang po kami sa draft, then you gamestyle po namin medyo nag-adjust din po kase nababasa po masyado noong nakaraang game so ayun nag-adjust po kami," said Yawi.

An open forum

In sports, when teams undergo a losing streak, an open forum would happen, and that's exactly what ECHO did after their games against Bren Esports and TNC.

“Yung puntos namin is dikit-dikit so...nagkaroon lang ng open forum din kung ano problema namin," revealed head coach Archie "TicTac" Reyes.

ECHO's forum would last for two hours as each member would be under the heat of discussions, however this doesn't occur all the time as the forum would only be conducted in a crisis situation.

But not everything was a serious intercourse as ECHO would find ways to ease the tension. During the interview, the Orcas revealed that they have movie night sessions.

"Kunwari game namin sa Friday, Thursday night may movie night. Usually yung pinapanood namin mga suspense," said TicTac.

Most of the movies that the Orcas watched are Korean, a genre that country manager, Mitch Liwanag appreciates.

As of now, ECHO have already secured their playoff spot, with 24 points, below the top seeded Bren Esports who garnered 28 points.