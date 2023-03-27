How Onic's Coach Bluffzy eases the mental pressure from his players

NEXPLAY EVOS VS. ONIC PH wasn’t just the battle that would decide the fate of the final playoff team, as it is also the rematch of two orgs who would oftentimes clash in the amateur scene.

It was the battle between Cerebrum/Minana Esports (who are now with Nexplay) and Monster Anarchy (with Onic PH). Their battles in the amateur scene would end up in favor of Cerebrum/Minana who garnered a dynasty.

But as both teams entered the professional scene, the tables have turned as Onic PH secured a series sweep over their amateur rivals.

A key reason for their victory stems from Coach Mark Kevin “Bluffzy” Delos Reyes’ mindsetting. He didn’t encourage his team to seek revenge, instead he encouraged his team to maintain their focus on a bigger goal: winning!

“Lagi namin pinapaalala sa kanila na the amateur scene is different from the MPL and hindi naman namin kailangan patunayan sa sarili na mas malakas kami sa kanila kase at some point, yung competition na ganoon, nakakadagdag iyun sa pressure na kailangan namin manalo,” started the Onic PH coach.

He added: “Pagdating kase doon sa mindsetting ng mga bata, lalo na pagdating sa team na rival nila, medyo may factor din talaga siya pagdating doon sa pwede nila maging resulta ng laro. For example, kung gusto nilang talunin talaga yung isang kalaban, for example Minana, and gusto nilang patunayan na mas malakas sila, hindi ganoong nagwor-work iyon.”

In the end, it’s all about proving how far the team has matured and grown from their amateur days.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Kumbaga ang gawin na lang natin is, pakita natin kung ano yung kaya natin gawin, kung paano tayo nag-grow noong nasa amateur tayo, ngayon nasa MPL na tayo,” continued Bluffzy.

“Ang sa amin lang, laruin lang namin laro namin, kailangan namin manalo dito sa MPL, hindi namin kailangan patunayan na mas malakas kami sa kanila. (Nexplay EVOS)”





The difference in the pro scene

But besides setting the right mindset, the team’s shift to the pro scene has likewise made them more disciplined. Just look at how they conducted their training sessions.

“Noong amateur pa lang kami, sobrang ano yung work ethics namin e. Kumbaga parang after ng mga matches namin, hindi na kami magpra-practice, kanya-kanya na. Kumbaga, ibang-iba na yung work ethic namin ngayon, mas disiplinado kami ngayon. Kumbaga ito na yung pinaka-form namin,” said Onic PH jungler Stephen Jasper “Sensui” Castillo.

His teammate Kenneth “Nets” Barro would add saying: “Hindi po talaga kami nananalo sa kanila (Cerebrum/Minana) sa amateur. Lagi po kaming talo, kaya minsan sabi namin sa sarili namin na, ‘Sige...sa kanila na iyan!”

Watch Now

Nets further explained: “Sa pro po talaga kailangan mo talagang mapaghandaan yung kalaban e. Sa amateur po kase kapag nakalaban mo sila, yun lang, makakalaban namin sila, tapos walang paghahanda walang pagbabasa ng laro nila, tapos hindi namin iniisip kung anong gagawin.”

PHOTO: Onic PH



On failing to reach the playoffs

While their victory over Nexplay has given them a breathing space for them to fight for their playoff spot, the Hedgehogs are still vulnerable as they could still be ousted.

It is no easy task for Onic as their remaining matches will feature a different shade of Blacklist International under Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales and an inspired TNC squad that defeated the dominant Bren Esports.

And speaking of Bren Esports, they’ll be the final challenge in Onic’s playoff hopes.

This places a lot of pressure on the team, especially knowing that Onic has historically been a playoff team since their debut in Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In order to ease the burden, Coach Bluffzy would oftentimes provide an optimistic approach to his team.

“Kung (huwag naman sana) na hindi makakapasok yung Onic sa playoffs, pero ang lagi lang namin iniisip is kailangan namin pagbutihin yung mga ginagawa namin...Hanggang may laro pa kami, hindi pa talaga tapos yung S11 para sa amin. Siguro pressure at the same time, naintindihan na meron pa rin chances and opportunities na hindi pa nawawala,” said the Onic PH head coach.