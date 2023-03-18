Coach Duckeyyy's cooking skills and exercise regiment key to Bren's success

WHEN COACH FRANCIS "DUCKEYYY" GLINDRO arrived to Bren Esports back in Season 5, he brought a new flavor in the MPL Philippines scene.

Bren experienced a rejuvenation to the point where they grinded their way to become the M2 World Champions.

And outside the Land of Dawn, Duckeyyy's confidence to use social media and poke fun on trolls and bashers, produced a lot of laughs for the community.

But in a recent post-match press conference against ECHO PH, it was revealed that there is more to Duckeyyy's impact than meets the eye. Afterall, he is the team's chef.

“Simula noong dumating ni Coach Duckeyyy, masarap lagi yung pagkain e. Mahilig siya magluto ng iba’t ibang klaseng pagkain e. Mag-e-experimento siya tapos kami yung tagakain. Kaya mas lalo kaming ginaganahan maglaro," revealed Bren's captain and 11-year MPL veteran Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel in the post-match press conference.

And when asked about their favorite dish from Coach Duckeyyy, here's what the members of Bren has to say.

For roamer Rowgien "Owgwen Unigo, Duckeyyy's Chicken Wings is a source of strength.

“Ako Chicken WIngs yung paborito ko ngayon kase ano kami pang-protein talaga e, kase nagbabatak kami e," he said.

Then for the likes of Pheww and David "FlapTzy" Canon, it's his pork tonkatsu that takes the centerstage.

"Ang pinakagusto sa luto ni Duckeyyy yung pork tonkatsu," revealed Pheww.

FlapTzy added: "Sa akin yung pork tonkatsu din tsaka Hainanese rice."

PHOTO: One Esports/YouTube



The importance of exercise

More than just his cooking and coaching skills, Duckeyyy has set an example for Bren Esports as he encouraged his team to be physically active. It was a great sight for the M2 winning coach to see his players follow his lead and carry on their old habits from their old headquarters.

"Masaya ako because they’re really physically active. Nagsimula ito noong nandoon pa kami sa HQ and then eventually we moved into a gaming house for a better atmosphere. Luckily malapit lang yung gym doon sa...like three-minute walk," reflected Duckeyyy.

He added: "So, I’m really happy na sumama sila sa akin na mag-workout doon. Props to you guys, tuloy niyo lang yung paggi-gym, ako na bahala sa luto."

Exercise has always been a priority for Bren Esports and this was something that team manager Adi Padilla revealed to Spin.ph.

"Ever since talaga, nasa Bren HQ pa lang kami, lagi nang binibigyan ng importance yung physical health nila kase when you’re moving, you can think better and then you can perform better kase kapag naglalaro ka lang ng ilang hours a day," said Padilla.

She added: "Tapos yun lang yung ginagawa mo, kain, tulog, tapos laro, medyo mas nakakatamad siya, tapos nagiging repetitive yung ginagawa mo so it bores you. Plus it produces endorphins...happy hormones."

So far Bren's regiment is working wonders given the team's seven-game win streak. Their win against ECHO PH has propelled the team to the top seed of the standings.