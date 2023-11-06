How Empyrean Cup changes Guardian Hive’s lives

FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND PESOS.

That was how much the boys of Guardian’s Hive (GH) took home Sunday night after winning Riot Games’ Empyrean Cup held as a finale at this year’s ESGS.

It was life-changing money, which just a couple of months back wasn’t even in their peripheral vision. In fact, the team wasn’t even a thing two months prior.

The Empyrean Cup is Riot Game’s first official tournament in the country. It is a celebration of League of Legends and a fitting welcome back to its competitive scene. It was a fitting welcome back celebration for the scene as the Halls of World Trade Center in Pasay erupted for every kill, for every dive, and for the clutch scenarios.

How Guardian’s Hive won Empyrean Cup

Guardian’s Hive journey in winning Empyrean Cup wasn’t sunshine and rainbows. The team revealed that they barely qualified, losing in the first qualifiers then making roster adjustments just in time for the second qualifiers.

Finally the squad would be composed of Christian “Celest” Garcia, Darwin “MIDKING” Santos, Cruise June “Cruise” Tilos, Marc Jazztine ”Moopz” Barrion, Michael Jay “Austerity” Gawala and Clarence Paul Layoso.

It was through the second qualifier that the team was able to survive the gauntlet of a hundred teams earning themselves one of the last four slots in the road to the World Trade Center and the quarter finals of the Empyrean Cup.

The team dominated Nobles in their quarter finals earning themselves a quick sweep (2-0) to reach semis. They would also sweep, albeit not as dominant, their semis opponents Surrender at 20 to set up the finals match between We Dominate Bot Side.

As for the finals, Guardian’s Hive would cruise their way with the most important sweep and most dominant sweep in the tournament. The team handily took down We Dominate Bot Side with a quick 20-minute win in game one and then sealed their win with a 25-minute victory.

What Empyrean Cup means to Guardian Hive

While there’s no guarantee that the Empyrean Cup will continue as the Empyrean Cup moving forward, one thing’s for sure Riot Philippines might be on to something.

“Ako personally napaka-big deal niya sa akin kasi ako dapat titigil na maglaro ng LoL, bumalik lang ako nung nag-announce nung Empyrean Cup and nag-grind lang ako sa Solo Queue, so buti nagka-roon ng chance maka-pasok manalo.” Mid laner Santos told media after their win.

After their win against We Will Dominate Bot Side, the team was nothing but praises to the young squad.

“Big opportunity din ito sa mga ibang players na madi-discover pa lang po. Tulad na din po nung We Dominate Bot Side, since yung ibang players nila bagong players pa lang din po, and nakaabot sila sa Finals.” Shared Barrion the team’s support. “Malaking opportunity din ito sa mga ibang players na ma-discover kung ano pa yung kaya nila gawin sa League of Legends.

He continued praising the young squad explaining that the team was shocked when they eliminated Looking For Sponsor since they were expecting the later to be their finals opponent. LFS was last year’s ESGS champions and were among the favorites to win it all.

Guardian’s Hive might not be making a comeback next year. The team told media this was a one time thing and the players will be splitting up after the tourney. According to Santos, some players will go back to focus on their academics, whereas others will try with other teams. What’s for certain is that their lives will not be the same after that massive win.

The bright future of competitive League of Legends

To say that the Empyrean Cup is a fitting spark for the revival of the local League of Legends scene is an understatement. According to Riot Games Philippines League of Legends Brand Manager, Kimi Salazar, the response was surprisingly well with tournament slots filled out quick.

“The Empyrean Cup is but the first in what we are going to do for the community. Kasi its important for our players to see that the Philippines is an important market for APAC for League of Legends and we are going to continue to invest not just in the next year, but in the coming years to elevate the community, the gaming community of League of Legends. This is just the first and we will have more announcements coming up.” She added during the post-finals press conference.

Competitive League of Legends was on its last legs especially after the pandemic. But was it really dead? While there were no major tournaments planned, the community remained. It’s this community that will usher in new legends, new heroes, new champions. Empyrean Cup showed that the League community is still here and more than ready for a return to form.

